AfriForum: We would consider private prosecution of Julius Malema

AfriForum and trade union Solidarity jointly lodged a criminal complaint against EFF leader Julius Malema earlier this week following utterances he made to his supporters last week that they were willing to fight police - even in their homes.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum said it would keep a close eye on the National Prosecuting Authority's response to claims that EFF leader Julius Malema was responsible for inciting violence against police officers.

The red berets’ leader made the remarks following violent clashes between EFF members and law enforcement officials in Brackenfell.

AfriForum said they were approached by about 1,000 police officers with concerns over Malema's comments.

The organisation's Ernst Roets said its private prosecutions unit was watching the case.

“Our private prosecutions unit will also become involved in the matter if there’s not sufficient progress made in due course.

"The NPA has to make the decision on whether they prosecute, and if not, it opens the door for private prosecution.”

