Abiy Ahmed assures Africa that conflict won’t last long

JOHANNESBURG - As Ethiopia tries resolve a conflict that's erupted in the Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed what he calls a law enforcement operation will not last long.

African Union Chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa deployed an envoy of former presidents to the east African country - amid escalating tensions - between the army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Ahmed assured the delegate that he will implement a string of interventions including responding to essential humanitarian needs.

Hundreds of citizens were reportedly killed and thousands were forced from their homes as Ethiopian forces seized some towns.

The army was locked in conflict with the Liberation Front which is arguing that the central government's mandate to rule has expired.

