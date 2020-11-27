Zondo Inquiry to lay criminal complaint against Myeni over Mr X identity reveal

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the commission received Myeni's submission explaining her conduct but he had decided that she should be investigated for contravening the Commissions Act.

Zondo said that the commission received Myeni's submission explaining her conduct but he had decided that she should be investigated for contravening the Commissions Act.

He said that the legal team would urgently advise the secretary of the commission to lay the complaint.

"So that the secretary of the commission can lay a criminal complaint against Ms Dudu Myeni for the police to investigate possible contravention of either Section 5 of the Commissions Act or Regulation 9 of the commission."

Meanwhile, Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo is taking the stand to testify.

