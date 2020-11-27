Winde, WC Cabinet discuss potential district lockdown amid COVID resurgence

In the Western Cape, infections have risen by more than 50% on a weekly basis.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde and his Cabinet are on Friday discussing potential district lockdowns amid a resurgence of COVID-19.

In the Western Cape, infections have risen by more than 50% on a weekly basis.

Cape Town and the Garden Route are the main areas of concern.

Winde maintained the province could not afford another hard lockdown, but said he may be open to investigating mini lockdowns.

He arranged a meeting with MECs on Friday to discuss the possibility of tougher regulations in problematic districts.

However, it may not be their call as the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department's Lungi Mtshali explained: “In the Disaster Management Act, there is no provision for provinces to institute their own provincial lockdown.”

Mtshali said when it came to restrictions, the province may tap into other legs of legislation.

WATCH: The COVID-19 vaccine: 'SA is at the bottom of the queue'

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.