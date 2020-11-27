WC Disaster Management to beef up enforcement of COVID-19 regulations

The move to stronger enforcement comes as a result of the growing number of case and hospitalisations in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Joint Operation Centre is beefing up enforcement of COVID-19 regulations as infections continue to rise.

The move to stronger enforcement comes as a result of the growing number of cases and hospitalisations in the province.

Over the last week, there has been a 52.1% jump in new cases, primarily in the Garden Route and the Cape Metro regions.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department James-Brent Styan: "This enforcement effort will be carried out in a coordinated approach across the province, led by the South African Police Service. We'll be doing inspections of places of work, entertainment, public gatherings."

He said that there would also be inspections at isolation and quarantine sites.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that it was ready to assist and would continue with COVID-19 screening, testing, referrals and contact tracing in conjunction with other health agencies.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien: "We will make sure that our environmental health officials are spread across the city to observe the necessary regulations and the enforcement thereof."

