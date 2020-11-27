WATCH LIVE: Joburg Mayor Makhubo appears at Zondo Inquiry

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo is taking the stand at the state capture commission on Friday after damning evidence by forensics company ENS put him at the centre of looting by technology company EOH Holdings.

ENS director Steven Powell told the commission that investigators found that Makhubo’s company Molelwane Consulting was contracted and paid by EOH even after he became African National Congress (ANC) greater Joburg region treasurer and MMC for finance.

WATCH: Joburg Mayor Makhubo appears at Zondo Inquiry