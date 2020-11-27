Some relief at the petrol pumps going into the festive season

Both grades of petrol will be going down by 13 cents per litre on 2 December.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Friday announced that South Africans could look forward to slightly cheaper petrol for the holiday season.

Diesel users, however, will be feeling a pinch as both grades of diesel increase by almost 20 cents a litre.

Illuminating paraffin is set to go up by nearly 29 cents a litre.

The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard earlier said they were expected the petrol price to drop by at least 27 cents per litre. He said the strong performance of the rand against US dollar has provided relief for petrol users.

