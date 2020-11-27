Several femicide, child murder cases heard in CT courts today

This comes at a time when the country observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town courts were on Friday dealing with several femicides and child murders.

Two men accused of killing two children and an adult in Elsies River have on Friday appeared in the dock and the case was postponed to next month at which time it will be transferred to the High Court.

Malcolm Samuels and Adrian Alexander (both 12) were shot dead in Clarkes Estate when gunmen stormed their Wendy house last year.

The man charged with the murder of Meghan Cremer was also in court on Friday.

The 30-year-old woman was strangled, and her body was found at a Philippi sand mine last year.

The matter has been postponed to March for trial.

The two men charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, have also appeared for a pre-trial conference.

The matter resumes in May 2021 for trial.

