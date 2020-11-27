Senzo Meyiwa murder case: 5 accused again claim they were not involved

Five men were charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery for the 2014 murder and made their second appearance on Friday at the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

BOKSBURG - The accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case on Friday once again insisted that they had nothing to do with the footballer’s murder and the real killers remained free.

Five men were charged with murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery for the 2014 murder and made their second appearance at the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

They were arrested on 26 October exactly six years after the crime was committed in Vosloorus.

The matter was postponed to 5 March 2021.

Afriforum arrives at the Boksburg magistrates court with the Meyiwa family. pic.twitter.com/31dvn2yEfk EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2020

During their last court appearance, an indictment was released by police with Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, being cited as having communicated with the murder suspects.

The document was then retracted by the NPA, but it had already been released to the media.

The State wants to acquire the telephone records of all the accused before and after the murder. There also appears to be differences over whether this was a hit or a robbery.

