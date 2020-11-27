SCA drops charges against duo convicted of Coligny teen Moshoeu’s murder

Last year, Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte were sentenced to 23 years behind bars, respectively, in the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday found two men convicted of the 2017 murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu not guilty.

Last year, Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte were sentenced to 18 and 23 years behind bars, respectively, in the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

Moshoeu was thrown from a moving vehicle after being accused of stealing a sunflower from a farm.

AfriForum appealed the pair's conviction, arguing the state's sole witness lied under oath.

Spokesperson Kallie Kriel, said, “The SCA found that they are not guilty of any of the charges against them but from the outside, we are not surprised about this. When the state’s only witness testified, it was clear - when you look at the facts – that he was lying.”

He added the group were not surprised by the ruling.

“Of course, it is a tragedy that the boy died; but even if it is a tragedy, we cannot have innocent men sitting in jail because that won’t solve the tragedy that we see.”

Moshoeu’s death triggered racial tensions in the small farming town.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.