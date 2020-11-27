Ramaphosa set to get SIU preliminary findings on Diko PPE matter in December

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko, who took a leave of absence exactly four months ago, finally presented herself before the SIU for questioning.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said that he’s expected to receive the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s preliminary findings into the controversial personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded to his spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband, next month.

Previously, her lawyers and the SIU had bickered bitterly, with accusations of ulterior motives and planned interrogations.

Diko’s husband, amaBhaca chief Madzikane Thandisizwe, was awarded a R125 million tender from the Gauteng Health Department to supply personal protective equipment.

The Dikos later admitted the decision to get into business with the government was an error of judgement and that the money was never paid.

As the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) prepares to finally present both Diko and former Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, with charges for their role in the PPE tender scandal, the Presidency spokesperson is also set to know her fate as far as her roles in both Ramaphosa’s office and government communications are concerned.

Diko has been on leave since July while the SIU carried out extensive probes into the matter.

The Presidency’s acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said that the SIU report will be with Ramaphosa sometime in December.

"The Presidency is awaiting an update from the Special Investigating Unit in the early part of next month

Last month, the ANC’s provincial executive committee in Gauteng decided that both Diko and Masuku would go through disciplinary hearings.

Masuku, who was Health MEC, is challenging the SIU’s findings against him in court.

