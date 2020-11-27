Ramaphosa's lawyers tell ConCourt that PP ignored the facts in her CR17 report

The details were shared at the Constitutional Court on Thursday where Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane applied for urgent leave to appeal a Pretoria High Court decision which set aside her report on the unlawfulness of Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign fundraising.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyers have argued that the Public Protector ignored all the facts before her in order to reach the outcome she wanted, relying on utterly unsustainable facts.

The details were shared at the Constitutional Court on Thursday where Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane applied for urgent leave to appeal a Pretoria High Court decision which set aside her report on the unlawfulness of Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign fundraising.

• READ: PP wanted to find Ramaphosa liable for wrongdoing at any cost, lawyers argue

Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi was arguing against Mkhwebane's finding that the president benefitted directly from the CR17 campaign, therefore finding necessary grounds for him to have needed to disclose the funds to Parliament.

"The report cannot be justified with reference to the facts. It is clear that she got an outcome, the facts were inconvenient, she discarded them, she wanted to reach an outcome. That should simply not be tolerated."

Mkhwebane's lawyers opposed the submissions, saying that she was well within her mandate and functions as Public Protector to investigate wrongdoing on Ramaphosa's part.

"The court is at liberty to look at certain aspects of the report that it believes were not good but it does not take away the entire report and everything that is in it and every finding or every remedial action. It is open to this court to look at those aspects."

The case was adjourned until judgment is delivered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.