Nzimande proposes 4.7% increase on university tuition fees for 2021

The minister on Thursday said his department was working towards regulating the country’s tuition fees in an effort to make it more affordable.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has proposed a university fee increase of no more than 4.7% for the 2021 academic year.

Nzimande on Thursday said that his department was working towards regulating the country’s tuition fees in an effort to make it more affordable.

The minister said that the regulatory framework had not been completed due to uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nzimande said that he had written to university councils with his proposed tuition and accommodation increases for the 2021 academic year. He said that a fee compact at public universities would ensure that tuition was kept affordable.

“We have therefore proposed a further fee compact to public universities, continuing what has been in place for the past few years. The intention of these fee compacts is to ensure fee increases are kept at affordable levels, while also ensuring that universities are able to remain sustainable,” Nzimande said in a statement.

“I have written to all university councils with a proposal for a CPI-linked fee increase for 2021. This would be 4.7% on tuition fees and 6.7% on accommodation fees, in line with previous years. I am awaiting the response of university councils on this matter.”

The higher education sector expects to begin the 2021 academic year in March.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.