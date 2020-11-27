Man arrested for murder of wife, 5 children in EC was ready to flee SA - police

Detectives believe that the man was planning to skip the country to Zimbabwe.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering his wife and children was planning to flee the country.

This is what police are saying after he was arrested in King William's Town on Thursday night.

Detectives will now try to link him to the killing of his wife and their five children in the Dabekweni locality in Kwaaiman on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, police found the bodies of the woman and her five children at the family's home. The father had fled.

An axe, found at the scene, has been identified as the murder weapon.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said that investigators were still probing the motive.

"We want to thank our communities for their unwavering support behind our investigation. Their role is not taken for granted."

Detectives believe that the man was planning to skip the country to Zimbabwe.

He's expected in the dock on Monday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.