Makhura: There are signs of regression in clean governance in some Gauteng depts

The premier on Friday delivered his end of year report at a virtual sitting of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said that there were signs of regression in clean governance in some departments and corruption seemed to be surfacing.

The premier delivered his end-of-year report at a virtual sitting of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Makhura said that the provincial forensic audit unit had finalised 73 investigations and 66 cases were referred to law enforcement agencies for criminal prosecution.

• ALSO READ: Gauteng COVID-19 committee concerned about spike in cases after festive season

The premier said that the province was taking corruption allegations seriously and wanted to deal with it decisively.

“Parts of our provincial government, some of our departments [and] agencies there’s regression. We not going to take it laying down. We are going to ensure to tackle this agency by agency, department by department,” Makhura said.

Former Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku was sacked by Makhura after a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption scandal that engulfed the department.

Masuku is challenging a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which found that he failed in his obligations as MEC at the time of the scandal.

No criminal findings were made as far as his alleged involvement in actual corruption.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.