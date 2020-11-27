Makhura: Experts deeply concerned about possible COVID spike in early 2021

Gauteng Premier David Makhura delivered his end-of-year address during a virtual sitting, raising concerns over residents letting their guard down and not complying with pandemic safety protocols.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said experts were deeply concerned about a possible COVID-19 spike early next year.

However, told the Legislature all indications now show that the province's infection rate was stable.

Makhura delivered his end-of-year address during a virtual sitting, raising concerns over residents letting their guard down and not complying with pandemic safety protocols.

He said experts were concerned about how the infection rate could possibly increase when residents returned from their festive holiday destinations in January.

“Come January, the situation could be bad to the peak of June/July, depending on what we do; and everything depends on what we do. The numbers may dramatically increase when people return from holidays.”

He said unless everyone took steps to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19, which may be much bigger than the first wave in winter, the province will be in serious trouble in the next three months.

The premier urged citizens to avoid large family gatherings and parties during the holiday period and said experts had noticed a seven-day rolling average of between 5% and 6% positive tests in the last few weeks.

“Some of the rural areas have high COVID cases – with people either taking COVID to areas where there’s none in rural areas or bringing it back to Gauteng and this will increase during the interprovincial travel. The chances of greater contact between people and susceptibility and infecting each other.”

More than 233,000 infections have been confirmed in Gauteng.

