Makhubo's company was paid R35m from Regiments, Zondo Inquiry told

But Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo is yet to confirm the correctness of the records.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is presenting to Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo records that show that his company received payments of more than R35 million from Regiments from 2008 to 2016 and that whenever the company was paid, it would make payments to Makhubo's personal account and to the African National Congress (ANC).

He is yet to confirm the correctness of the records.

But the commission said that on one occasion, R4 million was paid from the company to his personal account and on another, R7 million.

And other payments of more than R600,000 and R300,000 were made from Molelwane to the ANC.

Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clarified to Makhubo that he did not have a reason to dispute the figures as put to him.

"I think from what you have said, the position is, as things stand, you don't have a reason to dispute these but you reserve your right because you did not go through item by item."

WATCH: Joburg Mayor Makhubo appears at Zondo Inquiry