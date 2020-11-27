Joburg mayor Makhubo set to testify at Zondo Commission over EOH payments

ENS director Steven Powell told the commission that investigators found that Makhubo’s company was contracted and paid by EOH even after he became ANC greater Joburg region treasurer and MMC for Finance.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo is expected to take the stand at the state capture commission on Friday after damning evidence by forensics company ENS put him at the centre of looting by technology company EOH Holdings.

ENS director Steven Powell told the commission that investigators found that Makhubo's company Molelwane Consulting was contracted and paid by EOH even after he became African National Congress (ANC) greater Joburg region treasurer and MMC for finance.

Makhubo is also expected to testify about another conflict of interest that Molelwane Consulting continued to be paid by Regiments Capital, which had a contract with the city’s finance department even after he was appointed MMC for finance.

Powell presented some of the emails between Makhubo and EOH’s Patrick Makhubedu.

