Job creation WC govt's top priority, says Finance MEC Maynier

CAPE TOWN - Creating more jobs remains the Western Cape government's top priority.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier delivered his 'budget to bounce back' medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday.

"Jobs, safety and wellbeing" are described as the three north stars that the Western Cape government would be focusing on over the next three years.

These will guide the province’s economic recovery plan.

Maynier said that a combined a R1.4 billion support package would fund critical areas of the economy.

"...so that we can bounce back in the Western Cape. We are also prepared for front line departments to respond to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Western Cape."

Just over R155 million will go towards supporting small businesses.

R12 million will be spent on relief for these businesses which have been ravaged by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The wine industry too will get some help, with R8.5 million.

