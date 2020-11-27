Husband arrested in connection with murder of wife, 5 children in Dabekweni

Police acted on a tip-off that the alleged killer was hiding in a flat, belonging to a relative.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with a family murder in the Eastern Cape.

Detectives will now try to link him to the murders of his wife and their five children in the Dabekweni area.

He was tracked down to King Williams Town.

Detectives believe that at the time of his arrest, the suspect was apparently preparing to flee South Africa back to his home country.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said that the suspect was apparently going to flee the country.

"The arrest of the suspect within 24 hours of the occurrence of the incident must be seen as clear evidence of our commitment and seriousness of the crimes against women and children. Gender-based violence and femicide are a serious sine and crime in South African law."

