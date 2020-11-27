How did Makhubo end up doing business with the state while in govt?

Makhubo has told the state capture commission that Molelwane and Gupta-linked company regiments capital signed an agreement with the City of Joburg in 2005, three years before he became ANC treasurer in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said he wanted to leave his company Molelwane when he became MMC for Finance, but the resignation process took longer than expected.

Makhubo has told the state capture commission that Molelwane and Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital signed an agreement with the City of Joburg in 2005, three years before he became African National Congress (ANC) treasurer in Johannesburg.

He's taken the stand on Friday after being implicated in a perceived conflict of interest.

Previous witnesses have accused him of using his company to facilitate the transfer of illicit payments meant for him and other ANC officials.

The commission has presented to Makhubo records that show that his company received an accumulative R35 million from Regiments with some of those funds directed to his personal account.

He is yet to confirm the accuracy of these records but has confirmed that Molelwane continued to be paid 10% of Regiments fees even though he was already Finance MMC.

He said this was part of the initial agreement: “It’s common cause that it continued until 2015 because of an interdict on the second award by a certain company.”

LISTEN: Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry, 27 November 2020 Part 2

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.