Gauteng COVID-19 committee concerned about spike in cases after festive season

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng COVID-19 advisory committee is concerned about the influx of people to the province in January when most residents return from their holiday could lead to an increase in the virus infection rate.

Health experts in the province are closely monitoring the data, with the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Scientists are also taking into account the patterns in which residents move around this time of the year, as schools start closing and families go away for the holidays.

Scientist Professor Bruce Mellado is part of the Gauteng COVID-19 advisory committee and he said that they were monitoring the developments closely.

“We are certainly extremely alert as a committee and all the stakeholders are looking at the situation very carefully. We do expect a significant increase in people getting positive. Most of them will of course be asymptomatic but yet they carry the virus. And if you have a large number of people flooding an area, the possibility of a second wave becomes high,” he said.

Eighty-eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the death toll to 21,289.

The Health Ministry said more than 3,000 new infections were detected in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the tally since March to 778,571 since the start of the outbreak.

The ministry has not given an update on the recovery rate as a reconciliation of Gauteng’s coronavirus numbers continued following questions about the accuracy.

