EWN Weather Watch: Thunderstorms expected in DBN on Sat, sunshine for CT, GP

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service on Friday issued a severe weather warning for Saturday, especially over the central and south-eastern interior. Large hail, heavy rainfall leading to flooding and strong to damaging winds were said to be possible.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban residents can expect heavy rains on Saturday. Temperatures will peak at 28°C while a partly cloudy Richard’s Bay will see a high of 29°C.

GAUTENG:

After a rainy Friday, Joburg residents can expect warm but cloudy weather conditions as the city will see a high of 26°C. Pretoria will see a high of 28°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

Warm weather can be expected in the Cape Metro. Cape Town will see a high of 22°C. Vredendal will see a high of 27°C.

