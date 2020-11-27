EC detectives told to swiftly secure arrest in Dabekweni family murder case

A 42-year-old mother and her five children - aged six months to 10-years-old - were killed at the Dabekweni Locality, in Kwaaiman on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are still hunting a man whose family was murdered with an axe.

A team of detectives has been instructed to move with speed and pull resources together to secure an arrest.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana: "Six murder cases have been registered for investigation. A man, believed to be the husband of the deceased mother has disappeared without any trace. We are requesting community assistance in finding the husband, who we believe is in a position to assist the investigation into the incident.

Eastern Cape community policing forum chairperson, Velani Mbiza Gola, said that they will support police.

"We as the community will definitely be supporting the family in any way we can."

