Du Plessis hits 58 for South Africa in first England T20

Du Plessis made 58 off 40 balls as South Africa made 179 for six after being sent in on a cool evening.

CAPE TOWN - Former captain Faf du Plessis hit an aggressive half-century to lead South Africa's batting effort in the first Twenty20 international against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Sam Curran was the tourists' most successful bowler, taking three for 28 in his four overs.

The left-armed Curran struck in the first over of the match when Temba Bavuma gloved a catch to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, attempting a lap shot.

That brought Du Plessis and current skipper Quinton de Kock together in a second wicket stand of 77 off 51 balls before De Kock was caught at cover off Chris Jordan for 30.

Du Plessis hit 24 runs off an over from Tom Curran, the most productive of the innings, including two sixes and two fours.

It was South Africa's first international match since March but there were no spectators because of Covid restrictions.

