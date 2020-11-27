Cele: More than 20 suspects arrested in connection with truck drivers' attacks

The sector has recently been rocked by a spate of violent assaults, which have prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to put together an inter-ministerial committee to look into the unrest.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said more than 20 people had been arrested in connection with ongoing attacks on truck drivers in the roads freight industry.

The sector has recently been rocked by a spate of violent assaults, which have prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to put together an inter-ministerial committee to look into the unrest.

Earlier this week, two truck drivers were held up at gunpoint on the N12 Highway before their vehicles were set alight.

That was before a truck driver was shot and killed in Alberton.

It’s believed tensions between South African and migrant drive are at the centre of the contention.

Cele said 25 people have now been nabbed in connection with the crimes.

“Some of them, I think five, have received bail. But I am also glad there are five people that were arrested in July in KZN who have not received bail, which means all segments including the prosecutions were beginning to realise how serious the issue of truck burning is.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.