Cele: Arrests made in truck attacks bear testament to SAPS intensified efforts

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said the arrests made in connection with ongoing truck attacks in the country was testament to the police’s intensified efforts aimed at resolving the matter.

Cele revealed on Friday that 25 people had been nabbed following a spate of violent attacks on truck drivers and their vehicles this month.

The president has put together an inter-ministerial committee to look into the unrest.

Cele said while five of the arrested suspects have been released on bail, the ministry was realising the seriousness of the matter.

“If you look at the last 24-48 hours, we have been on top of the situation.”

Earlier this week, two truck drivers were held up at gunpoint on the N12 highway before their vehicles were set alight.

That was before another driver was shot and killed in Alberton.

Workers in the sector say tensions between South African and migrant drivers are at the centre of the violence.

The South African Human Rights Commission, which held an inquiry into the unrest earlier this year, said government urgently needed to address flaws in the country's migration policies if it was to resolve the tensions.

Although an inter-ministerial team has now been put together to address the issue, it’s still unclear why government missed its own deadline to finalise a national labour migration policy by March next year.

