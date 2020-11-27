Black Friday shoppers must remember to sanitise and social distance, says Mkhize

The annual sale usually sees hordes of people gathering at shopping malls and the like. This year, of course, it's very different.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reminded those South Africans who are bargain hunting as part of Black Friday to be safe.

The annual sale usually sees hordes of people gathering at shopping malls and the like. This year, of course, it's very different.

Social distancing is an important precautionary measure against the coronavirus and the minister tweeted this morning that shoppers should sanitise their hands regularly and keep their masks on.

More than 3,000 new infections have been picked up in the country over the past day and 88 more people have died.

GALLERY: Less frenzy as COVID-19 makes presence felt on Black Friday

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.