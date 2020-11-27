Black Friday off to slow start in Diepsloot as COVID-19 weighs on shoppers

The day that is usually characterised by scenes of people rushing to shopping malls but appears to be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DIEPSLOOT – The doors have opened at stores across the country for Black Friday.

At Shoprite in Diepsloot, shoppers were trickling into the store, but they were not rushing compared to previous years. The mood was jovial as in previous years where people would rush in, grab trolleys, and baskets.

#BlackFriday Customers have started trickling into Shoprite Diepsloot for their Black Friday discounted deals. There are no queues as compared to 2019. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN pic.twitter.com/tLBgNKw28b EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 27, 2020

Shoppers who were not wearing masks were not allowed in and were sanitised as soon as they entered the store.

Staffers had prepared for customers to arrive here in their numbers for their discounted shopping.

Shoprite stretched its Black Friday deals over three days to avoid congestion and to adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

It is expecting more people compared to previous years and said that it would only let about 100 people in the store at a time.

