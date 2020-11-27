Union Bemawu heading to court to halt SABC retrenchments

Irate workers said that the culling at the SABC should start with top management.

CAPE TOWN - Broadcast workers union Bemawu is heading to court to stop job cuts at the SABC.

It's looking to interdict the retrenchments.

The retrenchment process has been halted until the end of December to allow for further negotiations.

This will give time for government to also weigh in on the matter.

Irate workers said that the culling at the SABC should start with top management.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has said that she would support efforts aimed at finding an amicable solution to the corporation's financial woes.

She also wants to avoid retrenchments.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.