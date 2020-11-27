20°C / 22°C
Australia crush India in 1st ODI

Finch hit 114 and Smith 105 in Australia's powerful 374 for six and restricted the tourists to 308 for eight.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch (L) bumps fists with India's captain Virat Kohli after victory during the one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on November 27, 2020. Picture: AFP
Australia's captain Aaron Finch (L) bumps fists with India's captain Virat Kohli after victory during the one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on November 27, 2020. Picture: AFP
46 minutes ago

SYDNEY - Australia, fuelled by centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, crushed India by 66 runs in the opening one-day international in Sydney on Friday.

Finch hit 114 and Smith 105 in Australia's powerful 374 for six and restricted the tourists to 308 for eight.

Josh Hazlewood triggered a top-order collapse, among them the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli for 21 with Hardik Pandya topscoring with 90. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four for 54.

