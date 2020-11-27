Around 200 people displaced following heavy rain, hail in Polokwane

Numerous disaster relief centres were set up to assist families with food and shelter after Wednesday’s storm.

JOHANNESBURG - About 200 people are seeking refuge in several disaster relief centres after parts of Polokwane were lashed by overnight rain and hail, which damaged hundreds of houses.

Large hailstones smashed through roofs, car windows, and damaged infrastructure in and around Seshego.

[Watch] - A team led by the Executive Mayor is at Ngoako Ramahlodi Indoor Sports Complex to ensure that families that are displaced by hailstorm get assisted. pic.twitter.com/Z1ngVAqkiO Limpopo Government (@OtpLimpopo) November 26, 2020

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha assembled an inter-provincial task team to assess the extent of the damage.

“We have counted around 200 displaced families but assessments are continuing hence the premier has put a team together including the MEC for local government and housing, the executive mayor of Capricorn District Municipality and the executive mayor of Polokwane Municipality giving them blankets and food to ensure that children are able to go to school,” said his spokesperson Willy Mosoma.

