AfriForum: We have more incriminating evidence against mastermind in Meyiwa case

The group was present at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday where the five men accused of killing Meyiwa made a brief appearance.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum on Friday said it had found more incriminating evidence against the alleged mastermind in the Senzo Meyiwa case.

Meyiwa was killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in 2014, it what was claimed to be a robbery.

AfriForum’s advocate Gerrie Nel said Friday’s court proceedings were disappointing as he thought the mastermind in Meyiwa’s murder would be arrested.

“I’m disappointed, last time I reiterated that I thought that we had enough to and bring the mastermind before the court.”

But he said the arrest would happen before the next court appearance: “But what I can reveal is that I’ve been brief by the police, I’ve been briefed and had contact with the NPA, as I stand here we have more evidence on the mastermind than we had last time. That’s a fact. So, the police uncovered more evidence, making the case for the arrest of the mastermind stronger.”

The matter has been postponed to March 2021 to allow for the prosecution to complete its forensic investigation

