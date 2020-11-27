AfriForum confident mastermind in Meyiwa murder will appear in court next year

The organisation has been roped in by the Meyiwa family to help expedite the investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriFourm said it was confident that the alleged mastermind involved in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa would appear in the dock when the case resumes in court next year.

The family said police were yet to arrest the key suspect behind the prolonged murder case.

Five men implicated in Meyiwa's killing made a brief appearance in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday where the case was postponed to March next year.

They maintain they are being used as scapegoats while the real culprits are roaming free.

AfriFourm's Kallie Kriel said based on recent evidence, they have an even stronger case against the alleged mastermind.

“We now believe that there is even a stronger case against the mastermind and hopefully this postponement will be to make sure that next time that the mastermind will be in court. We believe there is ample evidence against the mastermind and new evidence has also come to the fore. So, we are confident that when on 5 March, there will be an accused and that accused will be the mastermind.”

