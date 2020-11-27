About 200 staff attacked across CT metro in 2020 so far - CoCT

Robberies at gunpoint, attempted hijackings, pelting of vehicles with stones and bricks and assaults from protesting crowds are some of the attacks that city staff have had to endure this year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that about 200 staff had been attacked this year alone across the metro.

The municipality said that it was alarmed at the number of attacks on officials, which were often physical while on duty trying to assist residents in parts of Cape Town.

Mayco member for Energy, Phindile Maxiti, said that the number of attacks started increasing when the COVID-19 lockdown began.

He said that the spike in unlawful occupations had also led to an increase in illegal electricity connections in some areas.

Maxiti said that this overloaded the system and led to prolonged outages but the concern was when teams moved in, they are attacked.

"our guys could not work for two weeks in an area in Mfuleni. People were bleeding from the head because of the brick and stones that were thrown at them."

He said that there were areas that were identified as red zones - such as Mfuleni, Phillipi and Siqalo - where officials could not work in unless they were escorted by law enforcement officers.

"That is not doable because remember these agencies have other work to take care of and can not be available every time. And if they're busy somewhere else, the service delivery will have to be delayed until we can get the escort."

