5 suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa's murder return to court

The five men were charged with murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery for the 2014 murder.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Senzo Meyiwa murder case returns to court on Friday morning, there is much anticipation around whether the mastermind behind his killing will be disclosed.

When the case was first heard in court in October, AfriForum’s prosecutions team said at the end of the court setting, that South Africans would know who the mastermind behind Meyiwa’s killing was.

But that did not happen, with AfriForum’s Advocate Gerrie Nel saying that there seemed to be miscommunication between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police.

An indictment was released by police with Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, being cited as having communicated with the murder suspects.

The document was then retracted by the NPA, but it had already been released to the media.

The State wants to acquire the telephone records of all the accused before and after the murder. There also appears to be differences over whether this was a hit or a robbery.

