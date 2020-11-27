3,069 new COVID-19 infections detected in SA, as 88 more deaths recorded

More than 3,000 new infections have been detected in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the tally since the start of the outbreak in March to 778,571.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's coronavirus death toll has risen to 21,289 after 88 more deaths were confirmed by the Health Ministry.

The ministry has not given an update on the recovery rate as a reconciliation of Gauteng's coronavirus numbers continues following questions about the accuracy.

The number had been above 92% three days ago.

Work is also underway to get a handle on infections in the Western Cape.

As of today, #COVID19 cases are 778 571 with 3 069 new cases identified since the last report. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 383 078 with 28 010 new tests conducted since the last report. Regrettably, 88 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported pic.twitter.com/Z2acHFQxYP Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 26, 2020

