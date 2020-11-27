20°C / 22°C
3,069 new COVID-19 infections detected in SA, as 88 more deaths recorded

More than 3,000 new infections have been detected in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the tally since the start of the outbreak in March to 778,571.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's coronavirus death toll has risen to 21,289 after 88 more deaths were confirmed by the Health Ministry.

More than 3,000 new infections have been detected in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the tally since the start of the outbreak in March to 778,571.

The ministry has not given an update on the recovery rate as a reconciliation of Gauteng's coronavirus numbers continues following questions about the accuracy.

The number had been above 92% three days ago.

Work is also underway to get a handle on infections in the Western Cape.

Timeline

