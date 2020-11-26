WC Health MEC Mbombo promises to look at community health workers' demands

Workers belonging to National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) marched to the provincial legislature to hand over a list of demands.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that she would look into demands made by community health workers for better working conditions and pay.

Workers belonging to National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) marched to the provincial legislature to hand over a list of demands.

They’ve given Mbombo seven days to respond.

Community health workers were angry when MEC Mbomobo could not accept their memorandum of demands in person.

"We demand that Nomafrench Mbomobo absorb the community health workers right now."

#CommunityHealthWorkers Workers are upset that Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is not here to accept their list of demands. Her representative, Ministry Head, Dr Douglas Newman-Valentine says shes busy fulfilling her mandate as Health MEC. KB pic.twitter.com/AYUdhTABVU EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 25, 2020

Head of the Health Ministry in the Western Cape, Dr Douglas Newman-Valentine, said that MEC Mbombo would respond to workers within their requested timeframe.

"The MEC accepts the memorandum and she put her mind to it, take her time and then give comments directly back to them."

Nupsaw acting provincial office manager, Vuyani Shwane, is demanding that a 2016 resolution on employment conditions for community health workers be implemented.

"They're getting a stipend of R3,500, which is really an insight to the valuable job that they are doing."

The union represents around 1,300 community health workers in the Western Cape.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.