WC COVID-19 hospitalisations increase by 63%, critical care up by 75%

The provincial health department is now sounding the alarm with the Garden Route and the Cape Town Metro now officially seeing a resurgence of the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 hospitalisations in the Western Cape have increased by 63% in November with critical care admissions up by 75%.

The province has over 7,200 active cases.

The Western Cape Health department said in September COVID-19 hospitalisations reached a low of under 500.

This week it increased to over 900.

There are currently 430 people in public hospitals and 470 in private hospitals.

Provincial Head of Health Doctor Keith Cloete says since yesterday 54 more admissions have been reported.

“The rapid increase of COVID in those hospitals is going to cause significant pressures on the hospitals and then enforcing us to stop the other services that have been reintroducing.”

The decommissioned field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre had 800 beds but during the first peak, only 380 were used.

The facility in Brackengate can treat 338 people but never had more than 20 during the first wave.

Now it has more than 100 patients.

Despite this, Cloete remains confident enough measures are in place.

“We’ve also had a donation from the Gift of the Givers that helped open a ward on the Lentegeur side, and if you add the two up, there are about 400 beds just for the Metro. The feeling is we have sufficient field hospital beds at this point.”

