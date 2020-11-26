Santaco admits members played role in perpetuating GBV across SA

Many taxi drivers and queue marshals have been accused of harassing and sexually violating women passengers across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council(Santaco) has admitted that its members have played a role in perpetuating gender-based violence across the country.

The organisation's president, Philip Taaibosch, was speaking at the virtual presidential dialogue on gender-based violence on Wednesday.

Many taxi drivers and queue marshals have been accused of harassing and sexually violating women passengers across the country.

Taaibosch said that the industry was launching a campaign during the 16 days of activism to promote respectful and non-violent behavior towards taxi commuters.

"We want to seriously indicate that it cannot happen that even today, that women and children are not safe in our vehicles. We are training the taxi drivers to understand the impact and value of understanding women and children. We are making a particular call to all taxi drivers, to all the taxi owners, let us change the way we behave."

The campaign will also educate and encourage commuters to report perpetrators of gender-based violence in and around taxi ranks.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.