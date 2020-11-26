Ramaphosa to face first no-confidence motion next week

The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) earlier this year, before lockdown began.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week.

Speaker Thandi Modise has now agreed for the debate to be held next Thursday, it emerged at Thursday’s National Assembly programming committee.

The ATM asked for the motion of no confidence on the basis of its belief that President Ramaphosa did not disclose to Parliament that he benefitted from the CR17 campaign, which financed his bid to become African National Congress (ANC) president.

The party threatened to go to court if the matter was not set down for debate during this term.

The debate will now go ahead next Thursday, a day before the National Assembly is set to rise.

The ATM has only two seats in Parliament, and it is unclear how it will muster the necessary two-thirds majority in the House, which is needed for a vote of no confidence to succeed. But the debate will give Ramaphosa’s detractors an opportunity to air their views.

