Ramaphosa establishes team of ministers to look into freight industry violence

This comes after at least 30 trucks were set alight on the country's highways in recent weeks with the busy N3 corridor between Durban and Johannesburg being the most targeted.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assembled a team of ministers to look into the torching of trucks, which has cost the economy at least R2 billion.

In response, to the growing violent attacks, ministers of employment and labour, home affairs, police, transport and state security have adopted a comprehensive response to the criminal activity as tensions in the trucking industry reach boiling point.

It's understood the sporadic acts of violence stem from the employment of foreign truck drivers by local freight companies.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has likened the attacks to economic sabotage.

He's appealed to employers to stop using foreign nationals as cheap labour.

Acting spokesperson Musa Zondi said: “You cannot have undocumented people becoming drivers or taking up employment opportunities in this country.”

Zondi further called on all stakeholders to get involved in the effort to stem the criminality saying perpetrators of violence will be dealt with decisively.

