PP seeks ConCourt review of High Court ruling on CR17 funding probe, report

The Constitutional Court is expected to hear arguments which include whether the Public Protector had the scope to investigate the CR17 campaign funding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will hear arguments during a virtual sitting on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament in relation to the donations made to his CR17 campaign.

The Public Protector wants the court to review an earlier judgment made by the High Court in Pretoria in March, which set aside the decision to investigate and report on Ramaphosa's election campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) during its elective conference in 2017.

The court also reviewed and set aside the findings and remedial orders in the Public Protector's report.

The case stems from when the Democratic Alliance (DA) asked the president a question in Parliament relating to payment of R500,000 into an account that allegedly belonged to his son, Andile Ramaphosa.

This payment was allegedly made by the late Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson.

