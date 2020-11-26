NW SAPS arrest suspect (36) accused of murdering own grandmother

Police handcuffed the man in Morokweng Village on Wednesday in connection with the 73-year-old woman's murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after his grandmother's body was found buried at their home in Taung in the North West.

The police's Adele Myburgh said: “The Taung police are investigating a murder case after a body of a 73-year-old was yesterday was discovered in Morokweng Village where it was buried inside a small room of one of the houses in the village. Police then after discovering the body arrested a 36-year-old who will be making his first court appearance on Friday.”

The family murder comes at the start of 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children.

