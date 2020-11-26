Nehawu to strike today for permanent employment of community health workers

The union wants government to give workers the benefits that all other government employees have.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is expected on Thursday morning to lead nationwide marches for the permanent employment of community healthcare workers.

The union wants government to give workers the benefits that all other government employees have. Community healthcare workers are paid their stipends through non-governmental organisations and not directly from the Department of Health.

In Gauteng, community healthcare workers are expected to meet at the Vanderbijlpark Licensing Department and march to the district offices at the Johan Heyns Community Health Centre.

They will hand over a memorandum with six demands, chief of which is the permanent employment of the workers and a level 3 salary with benefits.

Nehawu also wants the community health workers to be paid directly by government and for post-retirement benefits of R60,000 for workers over 60 years of age.

At the same time, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is also expected to meet with the nine MECs of all the provinces to discuss the possibility of permanently employing these workers.

