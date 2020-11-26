ANC in Mpumalanga revokes decision to reinstate former MEC charged with rape

The ANC in Mpumalanga on Wednesday defended its decision to reinstate a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping his two daughters.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has rescinded its decision to reinstate a former MEC facing rape charges back into its executive committee.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his children, is out on bail.

The ANC in Mpumalanga on Wednesday defended its decision to reinstate a former MEC into its Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping his two daughters.

The party argued that while the ANC at the national level dealt with the issue of asking members to “step aside”, the PEC member should be allowed to participate in party activities.

Earlier on Thursday, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte slammed the decision, saying criticism of the PEC’s decision was justified.

Duarte told Eyewitness News the PEC should have considered more factors than legal implications when making its decision.

“You also are a bit insensitive when you take the decision on the eve of the launch of the 16 Days of Activism [Against Gender-based Violence]. You are saying to the ANC and the government: ‘One of your primary objectives, we don’t respect’.”

Duarte said that while the executive committee in Mpumalanga couldn’t be told what to do on this matter, the national ANC was appealing with it to not look at it from only one perspective, and added that the public outrage against the decision was justified.

Mpumalanga secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali told Eyewitness News the party was backtracking on its decision and would also apologise for the lapse in judgement.

“We are rescinding it and call that he must step aside still stands. We support the children.”

On Tuesday, the Nelspruit Magistrates Court relaxed the bail conditions of the man who was arrested along with his stepson in September. The former MEC is out on R20,000 bail.

In October, he received a hero’s welcome from members of the community and the ANC when he was released on bail.

