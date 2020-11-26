Mkhize set to return to EC as new COVID-19 infections spike in province

Provincial health authorities said that 1,277 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the province on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape now accounts for between 50% and 55% of the country's daily COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to again visit the province on Thursday and Friday to assess its COVID-19 risk as well as visit places that draw big crowds like malls and taverns.

Yesterday, 51 COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape.

Currently, 9738 people have the virus, with nearly 75% of cases found in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman District.

Officials said that these two areas, as well as the Buffalo City, Chris Hani, and Amathole districts were recording roaring infections.

Healthcare workers account for just over 8,500 of the Eastern Cape's COVID-19 caseload.

