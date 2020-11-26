Mkhize instructs Gauteng Health Dept to reconcile its COVID-19 data

The province’s recoveries and active cases were left out of Wednesday night’s update by national government and were expected to be added once the figures are scrutinised.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has instructed officials in the Gauteng Department of Health to reconcile their COVID-19 data after concerns were raised about the accuracy of the statistics.

The province’s recoveries and active cases were left out of Wednesday night’s update by national government and are expected to be added once the figures are scrutinised.

Mkhize’s office reported 3,250 new infections nationally and 118 new coronavirus related deaths nationally.

For this reason we will not be reporting the recoveries and active cases in the Province for today while we await the urgent conclusion of these processes. Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 25, 2020

According to the latest available data from Gauteng, there were 243 active cases in the province on Tuesday - the lowest in the country - despite being the province with the largest population.

But the province also reported over 228,000 recoveries, which is the highest in the country.

Just two days ago, the Democratic Alliance (DA) raised concerns about Gauteng’s reported data and claiming it is inaccurate and gives little guidance in tracking the pandemic to prevent hotspots from flaring further.

• ALSO READ: Gauteng Health Dept says it’s working with urgency to fill vacant senior posts

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health has 14 vacant senior management positions, which includes CEOs of hospitals.

The department said it was prioritising filling the vacancies and would deal with it urgently.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 775 502 and the total number of deaths is 21 201. pic.twitter.com/6g6ojT6043 Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 25, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.