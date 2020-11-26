Maradona in a league of his own - Jomo Sono

Argentina football icon Diego Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African footballer Jomo Sono has remembered the late Diego Maradona as a genius on the field.

Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. He had undergone brain surgery earlier this month.

Sono said that Maradona was in a league of his own.

"I think the legend goes with a lot of hard work... to be passionate about the sport. When they take the field, all they want to do is play and entertain the people. Being a footballer, you're an entertainer. When they take the pitch, they want to give it their best and they work hard. It's something that they do week in, week out."

