Husband wanted after family axe murder in Eastern Cape

CAPE TOWN - The Community Policing Forum on Thursday said it was doing its part to help investigations into a family axe murder.

A 42-year-old mother and her five children were found dead at their home in the Dabekweni Locality, in Kwaaiman this week.

Her husband has since disappeared.

The massacre was discovered after neighbours suspected something was wrong and alerted police.

Officers discovered the bodies of the mother and her five children, aged between six months and 10-years-old.

An axe found at the scene is believed to have been the murder weapon.

Eastern Cape Community Policing Forum Chairperson, Velani Mbiza Gola said they were working with the police.

“We needto ensure they get the needed support and do what’s necessary because this is obviously a criminal offence. They were the first people on the spot and took needed action with the police. Our work is to support the work of the police in achieving the goal.”

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has ordered a 72-hour activation plan and the husband is being sought.

The family murder comes at the start of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

